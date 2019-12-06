GIANGROSSO, Giacomo S. "Jack"

Of Farnham, NY, December 4, 2019, age 44. Beloved husband of Dawn Giangrosso; Stepfather of Josh (Taylor) Sullivan, Jose, Eden and Chloee Sanchez. Loving son of Denise (late Vincent) Giangrosso. Brother of Vincenne (Michael) Klepfer, Vincent (Cynthia) Giangrosso Jr., Anne Marie (Robert) Dommes, Gina (Chris) Almy the late Mark Lewandowski and Dean Giangrosso. Step grandfather of Peyton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Saturday from 11 AM-1 PM and 4:30 PM-6:30 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY where services will follow at 6:30 PM.