Fox Creek Estates Phase III offers options for senior renters

Located at 9500 Transit Road in East Amherst, there are plenty of exciting things happening at Fox Creek Estates.

The latest chapter in the development of the 55+ adult luxury community is the addition of a new phase of villa patio homes.

These brand new patio homes offer larger floor plans than current apartment units. They were built along with 32 additional detached garages to benefit the community.

“Patio home living is something many Western New Yorkers are gravitating to with single floor living, attached garages and outdoor living space. The benefits of renting a patio home is even more appealing — no HOA fees or taxes, just one monthly rent,” said RaeAnn Plouffe, RANE’s marketing director.

As with all of the RANE Property Management LLC communities, high-end finishes and desirable floor plans are part of the package. Guests enter through a covered front porch, while owners can enter via the attached garage.

A generous hall provides access to a closet and a large laundry room with a full-sized washer and dryer, plus plenty of cupboards.

In the kitchen, the new villas offer rich wood tone cabinetry, premium granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that are arranged around a large work island that doubles as a breakfast bar.

The kitchen opens to the living room with a cozy fireplace.

Flooring is a mix of plush carpeting in the bedrooms, easy-to-care-for vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen and living room and tile in the bathrooms.

Bedrooms are on each side of the main living area to create privacy. The master bedroom has a private bath with a large walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet.

The secondary bedroom is adjacent to the second bath that has a tub-shower arrangement. The secondary bedroom could also be used as a den or craft room.

Residents can enjoy the weather either on a front covered porch or back patio, which can be customized to include an awning and screening so that more time can be enjoyed outdoors throughout the year.

The entire Fox Creek community is pet friendly and offers many amenities like a heated plunge pool, van service to grocery and shopping and planned events, and an active social calendar that residents can take advantage of. Prices for villas starts at $2,152.

“This is only the beginning for this growing community. Come Winter/Spring 2020, ‘The Fox’ at Fox Creek Estates will be another lifestyle option,” said Plouffe.

Construction of The Fox is moving along and is visible along Transit Road.

When finished, The Fox will consist of 24 upscale, modern 55+ suite-style apartments that sit over a mixed use retail/commercial space. Floor plans are large, and max out at over 1,300 square feet.

Convenience will be key to life at The Fox. Elevators will make it easy for residents to bring home groceries, dry cleaning, a work bag, exercise duffle, etc. Some units will have a private balcony too.

The location of The Fox along Transit Road lends itself as a community that is walkable. D’Avolio store/cafe, Tim Hortons, HIVE Lifespan Center, Salon Salon and many other businesses are just a few steps away.

Residents of The Fox will also have full access to all of the amenities of Fox Creek Estates.

To learn more about Fox Creek, inquire about villas, see floor plans and read about the new suites, visit foxcreekliving.com or call (716) 800-3366.