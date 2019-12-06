Essex Homes of WNY continues expansion in Clarence’s Northwoods community

Essex Homes of WNY continues its expansion of the Northwoods community in Clarence, a growing single-family development located just east of Roll and Shimerville Roads near Transit.

The firm recently added several new lots on Willyoungs Overlook to its inventory of existing lots after the initial groundbreaking in 2018.

“Last year, we broke ground in Northwoods with the sole intention of expanding our presence in Clarence and to increase our offerings for those looking to build in the Northtowns. Positive customer response have resulted in our decision to continue expansion plans in this growing neighborhood for the foreseeable future,” said Philip J. Nanula, president of Essex Homes of WNY.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to increase the number of choices we can offer to buyers. Our presence in the Northtowns is further enhanced by our recent expansion in Spaulding Green and our continued development of Essex Greens at Waterford, our 108-luxury patio home community adjacent to this new community,” said Nanula.

Northwoods is one of the fastest-growing, open-space subdivisions in Clarence. Its natural beauty, along with many man-made amenities, is complemented by pristine, spacious lots surrounded by lush green landscapes, winding streets, a tree-lined entrance and a community walking trail.

Northwoods is close but offers a pleasant retreat from the retail options located along nearby Transit Road. There is convenient access to community parks and an excellent educational system offered through the well-regarded Ledgeview and Sheridan Hill Elementary Schools, and nationally ranked Clarence Senior High School. The community is also convenient to both the Brookfield Country Club, Transit Valley Country Club, and the country charm afforded by nearby Clarence Hollow, just east of Main Street.

“Essex Homes is actively accepting build reservations for this newest group of lots, as well as for any existing locations still available to build on from the prior phase.

Many lots offer daylight basements too, spaces that afford added functionality within one’s home for special hobbies or activities,” says Nanula.

Prospective buyers interested in learning more about Northwoods should visit the Essex model home located at 5379 Briannas Nook just off Marguerites Way, past the intersection of Roll and Shimerville Roads.

This “Weston” model is open daily 1 to 5 p.m. (closed Thursday and Friday), offers 2,747 square feet of luxury living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a daylight basement, many custom upgrades, and is well-priced at $499,900.

A new model home in Spaulding Green at 5367 Glenview Drive is available for sale for $749,900 and is open Saturday/Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. This “Devonshire” model features 3,675 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and is located off Greiner, just past the intersection of Greiner and Thompson Roads in Clarence.

For more information, contact Robb Fitchlee, Regional Sales Manager at (716) 681-2513 or robbf@essexhomeswny.com. Essex Homes has homes across WNY in Amherst, Clarence, East Aurora, Lancaster, Grand Island, Hamburg, Lakeview and Orchard Park. To learn more, visit essexhomeswny.com.