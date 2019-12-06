Editorial: Mychajliw’s problem

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has become a chronic rock-thrower in local politics, but he’s shown once again that he’s living in a glass house.

An outside accounting firm reviewing his office’s auditing operations found a “serious deficiency” in its quality control practices, noting that an audit lacked proper documented evidence and, worse, that the problem was misleadingly corrected after the fact with backdated notations. That’s called lying.

Worse still, Mychajliw – the man in charge of the office, sitting at the desk where the buck is supposed to stop – blamed the whole mess on a staffer hired by his predecessor. That’s called gutlessness.

The excuses ring hollow, and the misplaced standards are troubling. They harken back to 2014, when the comptroller violated the county ethics code by asking county-connected business leaders – people whose businesses his office may have been called upon to audit – to cover nearly $12,000 in tuition costs for a Harvard University business program. That’s called conflict of interest.

In neither case did Mychajliw acknowledge responsibility. In the Harvard matter, he merely shrugged at the conflict, while in this case, he shifted blame to a staff member and said the problem has been fixed. Even then, this wasn’t a routine problem.

The audit issues were uncovered in a routine outside review of the operations. While it is not uncommon for such reviews to identify problems, as they did when County Executive Mark Poloncarz held that office, it is absolutely unusual for the reviewing company not to conclude that the Comptroller’s Office is complying with accepted auditing standards.

In fact, Bonadio & Co. said in a two-page letter last year that the county’s Audit and Control Division “was not operating effectively to provide reasonable assurance of compliance with Government Auditing Standards” for audits and other reports issued from 2015 through 2017. The letter cited five substantive deficiencies, one of which it considered serious.

With that, it is impossible not to question Mychajliw’s diligence. Where is his attention? Almost from the start, it seems, he has been focused on the next job – at first, the possibility of challenging Poloncarz as county executive, now his interest in filling the 27th Congressional District seat from which Chris Collins was evicted.

No one should have a problem with ambition among public servants. Experience in office can be an asset. But those officeholders have to do their current jobs professionally, and on several occasions, including the inflated accusations he leveled against the Buffalo Urban League in 2016, Mychajliw has failed that test. So, while experience can be an asset, it can also be a warning.

Mychajliw and his chief of staff, Bryan Fiume, say the flaws resulted from an “isolated incident” and that it centered on a noncontroversial mortgage tax audit completed in 2015. The Comptroller’s Office year-end financial statements have received the seal of approval from outside auditors.

This isn’t an isolated event. The attempt by Mychajliw’s office to “belatedly fix” an improperly conducted audit was also noted in 2015 by the same firm. What is more, the papers with the recent backdated notes had survived review by a staffer outside of the audit’s engagement team. So how is a holdover from the Poloncarz era solely to blame? Who is the responsible one here?

Backdated notes aren’t just a mistake. They are fundamentally dishonest. Added to the other questionable episodes of his tenure, county taxpayers have reason to wonder where Mychajliw’s interests lie.