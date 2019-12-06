Editorial: It seems to us – The Bills’ ticket play, an awakening in Virginia and the theft that wasn’t

Got your Bills playoff tickets yet?

They went on sale this week, even though the Bills may or may not make the playoffs and even if they do, they may or may not play at home. It’s a thing.

Under a new NFL policy, all teams in first place of their divisions or within three games of the lead, while also having a winning record, had to offer postseason game tickets not held by season ticket holders starting Thursday.

Think of it this way. The Rolling Stones may or may not ever play at New Era Field again. But because they were here four years ago and because Mick Jagger has survived three or more concerts since his reported heart surgery and because Keith Richards is still upright and walking (that counts as a winning record) and playing great, well, tickets should go on sale any day now. Go, Bills.

…

File this one under “Better Late Than Never.” Only 154 years after the end of the Civil War, Virginia is taking aim at racist laws put on the books as recently as 1960.

One such law held that “no child shall be required to attend integrated schools.” Another demanded that clerks issuing marriage licenses note the race of the applicants. Others required separate neighborhoods for white and black residents, and racial separation on trains, playgrounds and steamboats.

It’s changing as part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s pledge to help the state deal with its fraught racial past. Ironically, that promise came about because Northam’s governorship was threatened by revelation of a racist photograph of him in a 1984 medical school yearbook.

Still, it’s a welcome change. We suspect that most states, including New York, would do well to purge their books of laws that are out of date, if not flatly evil.

…

A tree-falls-in-the-forest question: If the bakery is closed but unlocked, and if someone comes in and takes two pies, but leaves a note and enough money to cover the cost, including sales tax, has a crime been committed?

Possibly trespassing, according to Ballwin, Mo., police, since the desperate Thanksgiving Day customer had to go behind the counter and open a refrigerator, but the bakery’s owner decided simply to count it as an “after-hours transaction.” Call it a gift-horse answer.