Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 7, 2019

The Bridge Center of Buffalo and the Airport Bridge Club are closed today, Saturday, Dec. 7, for the Unit 116 annual meeting and game, which begins with lunch at noon in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Tickets are $15, $20 non-members, and will be available at the door.

Players can win silver points next week at regularly scheduled games in ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs during the District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC).

The Airport Bridge Club will hold two STaC games daily, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., from Monday, Dec. 9, to next Saturday, Dec. 14, with a snack between sessions. For a STaC Swiss teams game at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, call 603-6943 to sign up in advance.

Tournament calendar

2020

Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. For info, click this link.

Toronto New Year Sectional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020. For info, click this link.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 26, 2020, to Sunday, June 28, 2020. For info, click this link.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

2021

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, 2021, to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to Monday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson reached a career milestone of 2,500 master points last January. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of Nov. 25 to Dec. 1

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 59.82%; Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 58.93%; B: Joanne LaFay and Sandi England, 52.08%; C: Barbara Sadkin and Larry Abate, 48.51%; east-west, A/B: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 59.82%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 50%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A/B/C: John Bava and Ron Henrikson, 57.08%; Linda Zittel and Jan Hasselback, 55%; east-west, A/B: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 58.33%; Sandi England and Ken Meier, 56.67%; C: Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 53.33%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – A: John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 57.41%; B: Joyce Greenspan and Ron Henrikson, 56.48%; Walt Olszewski and Martin Pieterse, 56.02%; Gay Simpson and Paula Kotowski, 54.17%; C: June Feuerstein and Marilyn Sultz, 46.30%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – Dorothy and Larry Soong, 59.49%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 56.25%; Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 52.67%; Ken Meier and Allen Beroza, 52.44%; Gay Simpson and Paul Zittel, 50.37%; Nadine Stein and Sharon Chang, 48.98%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 66.07%; Barbara Libby and Allen Beroza, 64.29%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 62.50%; B/C: June Feuerstein and Pawan Matta, 48.81%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – Novice game. A: Stephane Ronget and Tiger Li, 59.52%; B: Cindy Tashjian and Karen Dearing, 53.57%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 61.67%; B: Patty Porter and Carol Roth, 59.42%; east-west, A: Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 63.75%; B/C: Joanne Nover and Agi Maisel, 55%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 48.75%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 61.46%; Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 59.38%; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 53.13%; B: Sue Bergman and Ten-Pao Lee, 48.96%; Carol Bedell and Betty Metz, 45.83%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – Glenn Milgrim and Ethan Xie, 64.35%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 60.19%; (tie) Sharon Benz and Judy Padgug, Mike Ryan and Ten-Pao Lee, 52.78%; Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – John Sinclair and Ten-Pao Lee, 63%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 54%; Mike Ryan and John Marvin, 53%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Paul Zittel and John Fiegl, 60%; Joe Rooney and Ken Meier, 58%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 51%; Lillian Gotshall and Dave Larcom, 49%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Kamil Bishara and Davis Heussler, 70.14%; Sharon Benz and Sue Neubecker, 58.33%; Carol Bedell and Marietta Kalman, 52.78%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Jan O’Mara and Bill Rich, 66.7%; Joyce Kindt and Anne O’Connor, 56.3%; Gay Simpson and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 52.1%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Jim and Paula Jones, 59.25%; Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 55.29%; Dian Petrov and Bob Lederhouse, 54.21%; Ed Harman and Joyce Kindt, 53.99%; Jim Lanzo and Eugene Giorgini, 50.24%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Jim and Paula Jones, 57.50%; Bob Lederhouse and Bob Linn, 55%; Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 47.50%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 65%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 51%; east-west, Mary Banks and Ron Fill, 61%; Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 54%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Joan Mack and Dick Munschauer, 55.6%; Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 53.8%; east-west, David Reeves and Nelson Torre, 59.7%; Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 45.8%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Carmella Losi and Ron Fill, 65.6%; Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 59.3%.

email: danderson@buffnews.com