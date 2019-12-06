Driver accused of crashing into Bottoms Up nightclub facing attempted murder charges

The Buffalo man accused of driving his car into a West Chippewa Street nightclub in August now faces attempted murder charges, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Najeeb Shabazz Jackson, 25, was arraigned Friday in Erie County Court after being indicted by a grand jury for the incident Aug. 4 at Bottoms Up, prosecutors said.

Police previously said Jackson crashed his car into the entrance of the club at about 4:20 a.m. that morning after he was denied entry. Two people who were struck by his vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Jackson was arraigned by Judge Susan Eagan on two counts of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree attempted assault, the District Attorney's Office said. He had been charged with three felonies: reckless endangerment, second-degree assault and criminal mischief.

He remains free on $50,000 bond that was posted after his initial arraignment in Buffalo City Court. He's due back in court Jan. 15.