Derek & the Dominos' 'Layla' album planned for Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour on Jan. 13

The Eric Clapton-led Derek and the Dominos' 1970 double album "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs" is the selection for Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 in the Sportsmen's Tavern.

Buffalo News subscribers can purchase a discounted $5 ticket in advance here. Non-subscribers can purchase a $10 ticket in advance here, or subscribe to The News at BuffaloNews.com/subscribe to become eligible for the discounted Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour rate.

Entry is unlikely without a presale ticket. The October, November and December Gusto Vinyl Happy Hours sold out well in advance of the event. If the event does not sell out via presale, however, a $10 cover will be charged at the door for those without tickets. It is highly recommended those planning to attend purchase presale tickets, though. If you wish to secure a seat for the evening, it is recommend you arrive shortly after the Sportsmen's Tavern opens its doors at 5 p.m.

Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock DJ Anita West co-host each event of the series, held on the second Monday of each month.

Miers and West select a classic album from one the great forms of American music, spin portions of it on vinyl live in the club and open the floor to questions and discussion.

The evening is capped by a live performance from a hand-picked selection of Buffalo's finest musicians, who perform their own interpretations of tracks from that month's album. On Jan. 13, the band will include Grace Lougen (guitar), Todd Eberwine (guitar/vocals), Damone Jackson (drums), Gavin Petrie (keys/vocals) and Miers (bass).

Come out for happy hour drinks, classic vinyl, an intelligent discussion and the finest local music, all at the club the annual Ameripolitan Awards decreed "the finest venue for Americana music in the world."

Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.

Where: Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St.

With: Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock DJ Anita West.

Featuring: Derek and the Dominos' 1970 double album "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs."

What: Listen to songs, join a discussion and then hear a live band performance by Grace Lougen (guitar), Todd Eberwine (guitar/vocals), Damone Jackson (drums), Gavin Petrie (keys/vocals) and Jeff Miers (bass).

