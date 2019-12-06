Share this article

Crime Stoppers offers $7,500 reward for information in Schmarbeck Avenue killing

Published

Crime Stoppers Buffalo offered a $7,500 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person who killed Juston Lewis, 29, on Schmarbeck Avenue in Buffalo, just north of Broadway, at about 2 a.m. Nov. 23.

(Crime Stoppers poster for Juston Lewis.)

Two other men, age 29 and 32, were wounded in the gunfire, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said at the time. The victims arrived at Erie County Medical Center in private vehicles.

The shooting reportedly occurred after a fight erupted during a gathering or party on Schmarbeck Avenue.

Anyone with information about the case may call Crime Stoppers at 867-6161 or the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

 

 

 

Thomas J. ProhaskaThomas J. Prohaska– Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.

