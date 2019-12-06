Crime Stoppers offers $7,500 reward for information in Schmarbeck Avenue killing

Crime Stoppers Buffalo offered a $7,500 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person who killed Juston Lewis, 29, on Schmarbeck Avenue in Buffalo, just north of Broadway, at about 2 a.m. Nov. 23.

Two other men, age 29 and 32, were wounded in the gunfire, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said at the time. The victims arrived at Erie County Medical Center in private vehicles.

The shooting reportedly occurred after a fight erupted during a gathering or party on Schmarbeck Avenue.

Anyone with information about the case may call Crime Stoppers at 867-6161 or the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.