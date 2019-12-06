Canisius Hall of Fame adds three players, one team

Canisius athletics announced the rest of its 2019 Hall of Fame class on Thursday. The inducted members will be joining former men’s basketball coach and current head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers John Beilein as the 57th induction class to the Canisius College Sports Hall of Fame.

The inductees are Ashley Gray (2010, women’s lacrosse), Kevin Mahoney (2009, baseball), Duane “Duke” Richardson (1982, men’s basketball) and every member of the 1990 women’s cross country team.

Canisius graduates Dave Schofield (1971) and Jim Schofield (1973) will be presented with the Rev. Paul J. Dugan Award that recognizes individuals for their contributions to Canisius athletics.

Gray is the third women’s lacrosse player to be inducted. She played in 70 career games, scoring 140 goals and assisting 56 times. A two time All-MAAC first team selection (2008, 2009), she ranks seventh in school history with 196 career points.

Mahoney was the 2009 MAAC player of the year and ranks top five in 10 different career categories. Across 216 career games he hit for a .323 batting average with 47 home runs which ranks first in Canisius history. He was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

Richardson only played two seasons at Canisius after transferring from Niagara County Community College but his records still stand today. He is the only player in school history to dish out more than 200 assists in a single season and still holds the career assists per game average record (7) and single season record (8.3).

The 1990 women’s cross country team was the first Canisius program to win a MAAC championship trophy. They are the sixth team enshrined into the Hall of Fame. That season the Griffs won six races and finished third at the National Catholic Championships. Heather (Whalen) Appenheimer (class of 2001) won that race with a record setting time of 17:54.6.

The induction ceremony will be held Sunday, Feb. 29, 2020 when the men’s basketball team hosts Saint Peter’s in the Koessler Athletic Center.

The Hall of Fame, which began in 1963, now holds 205 individual members and six former teams with the addition of this year’s class.