Canisius hockey blanked at AIC

Canisius suffered its fifth straight hockey defeat Friday, falling 6-0 to American International College at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

It was the third time this season that the Griffs (2-11, 1-6 AHA) were shut out. It was also the fourth time this season Canisius allowed five or more goals.

Tobias Fladeby had a hat trick for the Yellow Jackets. Luka Maver, Hugo Reinhardt and Jared Pike had the rest of AIC’s goals.

Daniel Urbani made 32 saves for Canisius.

The teams will conclude the two-game series today at 1:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.