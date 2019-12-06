Burgin, Janet

Burgin - Janet O.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 of Burke, VA. Beloved wife of the late August George Burgin, Jr.; mother of George Burgin and his wife Ann Pelszynski Burgin; sister of Marjorie O. Maloney, Sharon O. Widgorski and the late Dorothy O. Covert and Richard Alvah Orendorf; grandmother of Catherine Sophia, Grace Mary and Karen Ann Burgin. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way Annandale, VA on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.