Buffalo man accused of forging checks pleads guilty to grand larceny

A Buffalo man accused of forging checks pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 24-year-old Isaiah Lynch admitted to creating numerous forged checks between Aug. 13 and Aug. 26.

Lynch also directed others to cash the forged checks at M&T Bank branches and then provided his accomplices with a portion of the cash for their role in the crime, prosecutors added.

The forgery resulted in a total loss of $9,071 to the bank, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Lynch had previously admitted to similar check-cashing crimes across the county.

He pleaded guilty in October 2018 to third-degree grand larceny and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument after creating forged checks and directing 47 other individuals to steal a total of $89,631 from Tops Markets between Feb. 15, 2018, and April 15, 2018.