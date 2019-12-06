Buffalo City Hall lights up for the holidays

Buffalo City Hall is decked out for the holidays.

Mayor Byron W. Brown, department heads and employees, led the countdown for the 5th annual holiday tree-lighting at City Hall.

The tree, which is located on the face of the fourth-floor portico of the building, stands four stories high and shimmers in white.

Brown directed the top of City Hall to be lit in festive colors of red and green.

"We are the City of Good neighbors," Brown said. "Our tree symbolizes the importance of unity and working together."

Holiday tree-lighting ceremonies continue Saturday in neighborhoods city-wide including: