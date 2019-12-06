Stephen Hauschka on his struggles, what he's doing to fix his game and Bills' success

Stephen Hauschka still has at least one weekly phone conversation with the personal kicking coach with whom he began working in 2004, Hauschka's first season on the Middlebury College football team.

"Sometimes, a number of times over the course of a week," Steve Wolf said by phone from Vermont.

Wolf was a punter and kicker in college and made the training-camp roster of the Houston Oilers as a punter in 1987. He has traveled the country to work with kickers, but his bond with Hauschka is especially tight. Hauschka, 34, says Wolf "taught him how to kick at 19." Hauschka also said Wolf was the first to tell him he had what it took to kick professionally, causing him to veer off the path of following his mother's footsteps into dentistry.

"At the time, I thought he was crazy," said Hauschka, who spent three seasons at Middlebury before transferring to North Carolina State as a graduate student for his final year of eligibility. "But here I am, still doing it."

Their discussions are open and candid. Wolf has no concern about hurting Hauschka's feelings, especially now with him struggling to the point where the Buffalo Bills placed a waiver claim this week for another kicker, Chase McLaughlin, whose contract was awarded to the Indianapolis Colts.

"I think I know him better than anyone else does," Wolf said. "So if I see something, I think we have mutual respect to where we'll listen and figure out whether that could be something we need to work on."

By all accounts, the Bills planned to keep Hauschka, whom they gave a two-year contract extension worth $8 million in August, even though they would have been required to add McLaughlin to their 53-man roster.

Still, the message couldn't have been clearer. Hauschka has the lowest field-goal percentage (71.4) of his 12-year NFL career with 20 or more attempts; he is 15 of 21. He also has missed two of 28 extra-point tries. The Bills are 9-3 and playing one of their most important games in years against the 10-2 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at New Era Field.

Time to step things up.

"What's interesting is he's been hitting the ball very well," said Wolf, who usually works with Hauschka every spring and summer. "It's just like a golf swing. There's times when you're hitting the ball well, there's times when you're just kind of grinding and you're just trying to find that perfect swing. But what's interesting is he's really found a swing that he's using extremely well. It just hasn't quite worked out this year like it has in the past."

According to Hauschka, who is in his third season with the Bills after six with the Seattle Seahawks – with whom he played in two Super Bowls – the work has been full bore. He is confident in his ability to rebound.

"I've set a standard earlier in my career in Seattle and here in Buffalo as well," Hauschka said before news broke that the Bills had placed a claim for McLaughlin. "And I'm going to hold myself to that standard. I'm going to get back to that level. I'm working on the details and just getting better every single week. That's what it's about, getting better at those details.

"Kicking in this league is a lot about the details, and I've just got to get back to the level of play that I've set as a standard. I know I can do it. And I know I'm going to come through for this team when it matters."

Hauschka is not alone in his struggles. Field goal percentage is down 4.8% this season and in danger of falling to less than 80% for the first time since 2003. But Hauschka said the leaguewide trend is not his concern. He needs to focus on himself and the Bills.

In the latest edition of One-on-One Coverage, The Buffalo News spoke with Hauschka about his struggles, the steps he is taking to fix what's wrong, his chemistry with long-snapper Reid Ferguson and holder Corey Bojorquez, and how far the Bills have come in the last three years.

Buffalo News: When you're working to make those repairs to your game, how much of it is you and how much involves others?

Stephen Hauschka: There's a lot of factors that go into it. We start kicking in April and, so, you kind of build up a swing throughout the season. It's more about just keeping everything together. For my sake, I'm working on some details to get myself back to times when I was really kicking the ball, I thought, great. So, I'm working on that from my perspective, and then it's all three of us. It's Reid and Corey, and they do a great job working at it. This is our first full season together, so we're learning the ins and outs of that. They've done a great job, but still you've got to work through stuff as a unit. And that's what it's about.

BN: When you say "working on details," to what are you referring?

SH: Details, from my standpoint, are just things like making sure my plant foot's pointed in the right direction, making sure my drive step is open, and stuff like that. Those are kind of some key things that set up the kicking motion and it's something that I'm paying attention to. And then, honestly, just getting into a rhythm. You focus on the details, but then you also just say, "I'm going to get into a great rhythm and just let my body do the work."

BN: Have you felt additional pressure since signing the contract extension?

SH: I think, knowing myself, I want to be so good that sometimes I can get in my own way. It's more about keeping it simple for me at this point in my career. That's kind of where I'm at at this point in my career. I've got to keep it simple, I've got to just kick the ball through the uprights.

BN: For someone going through a rough stretch, you seem pretty composed.

SH: You know what? I know what it takes to get to the level I need to get to. And I haven't been there. I've been there for a few games, but the margins in this league are so close that all it takes is a couple bad kicks and then it doesn't look good. I understand that and I embrace that and I'm going to get back to the standard that I've set in the past, and I'll come through for this team. I know how to get there.

BN: You've been part of this thing with Sean McDermott since the beginning in 2017. How great is it to be in a position where the team is finally considered a serious contender?

SH: It's amazing to think about. I came in three years ago and saw the way everything was operating in the building. I had seen how things operated in Seattle, and a couple other teams, so I had a frame of reference. ... I knew we had a long way to go. We had success that first season. But now you're seeing everything coming together, gelling together, seeing this group of guys and just the systems in play that really help this team perform, day in and day out. Yeah, there's some new players, but there's also some really good stuff happening across the building that I think is going to translate into success in the long term, too.

BN: As much focus as there is on Lamar Jackson, it's also true that the Ravens have one of the top special-teams units in the NFL, led by a tremendous kicker in Justin Tucker. Does that, plus what's at stake, elevate the importance of special teams in this game?

SH: I would make the argument that special teams is always important. Every kick's important. The first extra point of the game and the last field goal of the game, they're all super important. You can make a case that the kicks in the beginning of the game are even more important. It's football, at the end of the day.

You can talk about the Super Bowl and how important the kicks are in the Super Bowl. They're important in every game. And so I just look at it like it's another game, because at the end of the day, it's me, Reid and Bojorquez out there doing the same thing we do in practice. There's not any other factors, really.

BN: How's the chemistry between you three?

SH: I have excitement about our future together as the three of us. Because that's what it takes in this league, is guys that have been working together for a while because there's a lot of ins and outs of it. You have to go through experiences. You have to trust each other. And this is stuff we've been going through for a little while now. So this is going to make us stronger. I know that moving forward, we're going to be one of the best units out there.