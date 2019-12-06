Lorenzo Alexander gears up for Ravens' power run game

Lorenzo Alexander is gearing up for a bigger workload this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens use “big personnel” on the third-most plays in the league, behind only San Francisco and Minnesota. On 52% of their plays, the Ravens use multiple tight ends or two running backs.

That means the 36-year-old Alexander likely will be on the field more than usual Sunday as a linebacker in the Bills’ base 4-3 defensive front.

“This team comes from the black-and-blue division, and they pride themselves on being physical and really beating you up,” Alexander said. “We’ll have our hands full, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The Bills have played their base 4-3 front on just 15% of defensive snaps this season, according to Buffalo News charts. That’s the norm in the NFL, given the fact offenses use three or four wide receivers on about 64% of snaps and defenses often play two-tight-end sets with nickel personnel (five defensive backs).

Baltimore forces defenses into their regular front more often, which can compel a bigger linebacker to have to chase down quarterback Lamar Jackson or cover one of the Ravens’ quality tight ends.

Alexander is playing 51% of the Bills’ defensive snaps, but more than half of his action is seen as a defensive lineman in obvious pass-rushing situations.

Alexander stresses the Bills’ defense will need help from the offense and special teams in containing the No. 1 scoring team in the NFL.

“The key to this game is really playing complementary football,” Alexander said. “Being able to stop them early, have our offense score some points. Then like we did to a couple teams, make them feel like they have to throw the ball. That’s probably where they’re not as far along as they are with their run game – when they have to drop back and throw it, just because they haven’t done that enough because they really feature their run game and do it at a very high level.”

Might the Bills use their “big nickel” some, with safety Dean Marlowe replacing Alexander as a defender near the line of scrimmage? Maybe. But Alexander remains a productive, assignment-sound player in his 15th NFL season. He’s making tackles at a slightly higher rate than last year (9% of his snaps) and he has the same number of quarterback pressures (25) as Shaq Lawson, according to Pro Football Focus.

Alexander was stout in the run game against Dallas, with his highlight coming in the second quarter when he whipped tight end Jason Witten at the point of attack to help force a 4-yard loss.

“That was recognition as far as what they like to do and just being aggressive,” Alexander said. “That’s really what you want to do.”

Said Ravens coach John Harbaugh: “You’ve got Lorenzo Alexander in the base defense who’s seen it all. He’s a very disciplined player, and he can still run. He’s still playing on special teams at this stage at a high level, on the punt team and running really well.”

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman deploys a diverse running scheme, as the Bills know from his time on Rex Ryan’s Buffalo staff.

It starts with the read option, with Jackson either handing off to running back Mark Ingram on a dive up the middle or keeping the ball and running off tackle. The Ravens run a power game, attacking downhill by creating running lanes with lead blockers at the point of attack. The package includes counters (a power play to the weak side), misdirections, split zones (with a tight end sealing off the back side) and jet-sweep motions.

“They tend to run very similar plays,” Alexander said. “They just window-dress it a little bit different, get you undisciplined, make you think it’s something else, then they hit you with a power.”

Alexander said there’s a fine line between waiting to see who gets the handoff and attacking the ball carrier.

“Once you identify the ball, you have to go attack, you can’t sit back and try to play a space game with a space player,” Alexander said of Jackson. “I’m not athletic enough, so I have to at some point take my shot with the confidence that my defensive guys are pursuing the ball to get him down.”

“When they’re doing all those gap schemes, all the jet pulling, you have to be very patient and be very disciplined with your eyes,” Alexander said. “If your eyes aren’t in the right place, you’re not going to necessarily know where the ball is. That’s why you have to be in your spot. Once you identify where it is, hopefully the guy who has that gap – where the ball is – is there.”