Bills' John Brown still mentored by Pop Warner youth football coaches

John Brown beat the cornerback’s press coverage, caught a rocket pass from Josh Allen along the right sideline, broke the safety’s attempted tackle and trotted into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown.

It was Brown’s first of two scores in the Buffalo Bills’ 37-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium. And in the midst of his best game of the season, one of the finest games of his NFL career, the Bills’ No. 1 wide receiver felt compelled to share the glory and a souvenir.

A television camera captured Brown pointing into the crowd with his left hand, then lofting a tight spiral of his own into the stands, where the ball was caught by a man in section 143, row 7, seat 19, a man wearing a replica John Brown Bills jersey, a man named Lucson Sony, one of Brown’s coaches since Pop Warner.

“We taught him to be humble,” Sony told The Buffalo News this week. “Even though he had skills, we taught him to not think that he was above anybody else, just to play his game and stay humble. And being humble, you can go farther, instead of thinking you’re better than this person or that person. You always have respect for the game and the other people that you’re playing with.”

John Brown: 🎯 After his 40-yard TD catch he finds a #Bills fans in the stands wearing his number and connects! 🎥: @ScottSwenson4 @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/gOcU4u8EfK — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) November 17, 2019

Brown’s rise from a scrawny 5-year-old who duct-taped his baggy uniform pants in place to a famously selfless athlete, a rarity among the NFL’s top wide receivers, a position group known more often for divas than leaders, is a testament to the power of youth sports. And the Bills are reaping the benefits.

Brown finished the game at Miami, an hourlong drive from his hometown of Homestead, Fla., with nine catches on 14 targets for 137 yards and two touchdowns, all season highs, to take the AFC’s lead in receiving yards. He hasn't come close to matching that output in the two games since, but the Bills are on a three-game winning streak heading into a critical late-season showdown with Brown's former team, the Baltimore Ravens, on Sunday at New Era Field.

And Brown is a big reason why.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound receiver caught the game-sealing score against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 24, then threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Devin Singletary on a trick play and blocked on an Allen touchdown run in a nationally televised victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The opportunity to throw a touchdown pass stemmed from Brown’s toss into the stands in Miami.

“You do a lot of things in OTAs and in training camp,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said this week, when asked when he first realized Brown could throw such a catchable ball. “You evaluate a lot of different things, and that was one of them. He’s got a good arm, is a good athlete. Then you see him throw the ball into the stands in the Miami game, so we gave him an opportunity and he made a good throw.”

Allen gushed about Brown after the victory in Dallas.

“I can’t say enough about what ‘Smoke’ means to this team,” Allen said after the game in Dallas. “And I know he didn’t have a huge day catching the ball, but making some crucial blocks downfield, I mean the guy just goes to work. He doesn’t care about stats or anything like that but just wants to win. That’s exactly the type of thing that he does and brings to this team and it really inspires people. To have him this Thanksgiving, I’m extremely thankful for that.”

Brown is playing for his third team in as many seasons after signing a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in March, and has emerged as a true No. 1 wide receiver in every sense of the term, on pace for the best season of his career.

Brown leads the Bills with 61 catches for 882 yards, an average of 14.5 yards per reception, and his five touchdown catches match Cole Beasley for the team lead. All rank among the best marks in the AFC.

He’s closing in on his second career 1,000-yard season, the first coming in 2015 with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted Brown with a third-round pick in 2014 after he won a Division II national championship and set school records at Pittsburg (Kan.) State.

“Nothing that he’s doing is a surprise to me at all,” said Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals' all-time great and future Hall of Fame wide receiver. “He puts the work in every day. He always did, training down there in Florida, and working very hard in the offseason. So everything that I see him doing on Sundays is a product of his hard work and dedication. I’m just glad he’s got his opportunity to shine, and I’m hoping he’s able to make his first Pro Bowl this year. He’s got my vote.”

But Brown knows team success always trumps personal statistics and accolades.

“That’s just my mindset. That’s just me as a person, even outside of football,” Brown said. “I have four sisters and two brothers. It was always about sharing. Even when I got in college, it was never about me. I wanted no spotlight. In college, I played special teams. I ran down on punt coverage to make tackles. I never did it before, but I did it for my teammates. I take brotherhood to, like, a real level, because we’re all brothers. I even tell coaches and teammates we can switch positions, like I’ll decoy this route and leave you open. I’m all about winning and I want to see everybody happy.

“I’ve been like this since I was in little league. I was well-coached from the get-go. My coaches told me, ‘No selfishness,’ and I had to do some things for my team, so I’ve always been about team. I’ve never been about the spotlight on me.

“I’m thankful for my coaches, like Coach Eric, Coach Sony, Coach Ant Wilson. They’ve been my coaches since I was little, and that’s one thing that stuck with me.”

Because they never stopped.

“They were his coaches when he was younger and all the way up until he got to high school,” Brown’s mother, Cassandra, said. “And once he got in high school, they still followed him. And once he went off to college, they still followed him. And right now, today, they still follow him.”

Father figures

Sony and Anthony Wilson were assistant coaches with the Florida City Razorbacks, working with 6- to 8-year-old kids under 65 pounds at Roby George Park. They recall first meeting Brown when he was 5, technically too young to play Pop Warner football.

But Brown, the second-oldest of seven siblings, used to follow his older brother, James Walker, to practice. Rather than make the little kid watch, the coaches bent the rules to let him play, keeping him out of trouble and with the team.

“My first year, I was scared of contact,” Brown said. “They were like, ‘We’re going to make you tackle.’ And they put me at safety. So I had to learn how to tackle. They challenged me real big.”

“He was a slim, small little kid," Wilson said. “... But we always told him, ‘It don’t make a difference how big you are. As long as you’ve got a big heart, you can always play.’ And he always kept that.”

When Brown was told he’d never play at South Dade High, he transferred and starred at Homestead.

Brown’s youth football coaches became father figures.

“Especially coming from where we’re from,” Brown said, "most people don’t have father figures or most people are struggling and their family, their mom or their dad is always working, so we see them all the time. And they showed us that they cared, so that’s our love outside of our family. So all the people that we had around became family.”

Brown’s mother, a single parent, said the guidance from her son’s youth football coaches factored into Brown's becoming a good father to his three daughters.

“He’s very caring and loving. He’s very responsible with his girls,” Cassandra Brown said. “He’s a very good father.”

Sony and Wilson said they treated Brown no differently than the older children.

“We always tried to do for all of the kids,” Sony said. “We surprise them in school, go check up on their grades, make sure they know that ‘Even though you might be talented, if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to do in school, you’re not going to play.’ We, as coaches, have to be strict with what we say and teaching them about morals and stuff like that. Yes, sir. No, sir. He’s always been pretty good at respect.”

“We always taught teamwork,” Wilson said. “Me and the coaches always made sure they ate and we always made sure they always shared with everybody, because we were teammates. Wherever we went as a team, we went as a team, we ate as a team.”

They’d begin teaching the kids lessons on the first day of practice.

“One of the coaches would get on them real hard,” Wilson said. “You know at 6 and 7 years old, what they’ll do is cry. So then I was the middle man. Once they went to crying, I’d pull them to the side and talk to them. It’s hard to talk to a little 6- or 7-year-old while they’re crying and snot’s running all out their nose. But once the head coach got on them, if they’d mess up, we always let them know everybody was equal.”

Once Brown aged out of the youngest division, he was coached by Eric Lee, who coached Sony when he was a child and died in October.

“That one hit me by surprise,” Brown said. “Coach Sony and Coach Ant, I could get away with some things. But Coach Eric, he didn’t play. He was the tough one. I’ll never forget one day, we were joking around at practice and things weren’t going good, and he slapped me in the back of the helmet, like slapped the whole team. And I quit for a day. I got mad and took my equipment off.

“But I came back. And he was like, ‘You never do that again! You’re a warrior! You’re the last person I’d expect to do that!’ And when stuff gets tough, I still think about him.”

Always hungry

Brown nearly quit playing in college, as well, after his older brother died in 2011. Walker was shot outside a South Florida nightclub in 2010 and never recovered from his injuries.

But Brown, who bounced from Division II Mars Hill College in North Carolina to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas because of academic issues, eventually enrolled at Pittsburg State, in part because the school said he could wear No. 5, his brother’s number.

Brown played three seasons at Pitt State, setting school records with 185 catches, 3,380 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns, and spent his summers playing on a flag football team with Sony before being drafted by the Cardinals.

Fitzgerald recalls being impressed from the start.

“Smoke didn’t need a lot of teaching on the football field,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s an introvert. You have to earn his trust for him to really open up to you, and if you’re consistent, treat him with respect and you’re honest to him, he’ll eventually develop that trust for you. So, I wasn’t telling him what to do from the beginning. I just let the relationship grow organically, and he’s one of those guys who came in from the first day and could run routes, get open and make explosive plays. He was so dynamic from the day he stepped on the field.

“You just didn’t see that kind of speed and quickness from a lot of guys, so it was fun to watch, especially at OTAs and then at practice. He would make a few plays every practice that would make you say, ‘Wow, that’s impressive to be able to do that,’ or, ‘I didn’t think he’d be able to get to that ball.’ He could really just do some things that were mind boggling from day one.”

Brown's second season in the league was his best, as he and Fitzgerald both topped 1,000 receiving yards.

Brown started 11 of 15 games.

He finished with 65 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

Those all remain career highs, which he is poised to break this season.

“He was always hungry, always staying after practice like he does today to catch balls and really just wanted to be great,” said backup quarterback Matt Barkley, who was on the Cardinals that season. “You could already tell at that age. He’s a really cerebral player. He always knows where to be, and his hands are so consistent. You can count on him getting in and out of breaks and just knowing where he’s going to be.”

The Cardinals went 13-3 and reached the NFC title game, where they lost to the Carolina Panthers.

Sean McDermott was Carolina's defensive coordinator.

Kurt Coleman was Carolina’s starting free safety.

“Going into that game, they obviously had Fitz. But Fitz was an intermediate route runner,” Coleman said. “We knew John Brown could blow off the top and he could make the big splash plays, which he’s done throughout his whole career. So for us, going into that game, we weren’t going to let him have any catches, so when Carson (Palmer) did try to target him and throw deep, we had a couple of interceptions and obviously (pass breakups). And that was the Bruce Arians offense of trying to get the deep ball all the time.”

Brown concedes he may have taken that playoff run for granted.

“Tyrann Mathieu gave a speech. He stood up in front of the team and was like, ‘Hey, playoffs come around only once in a while. They don’t come around like that,’ ” Brown said. “And it kind of made me sit back and think like, ‘Dang, that’s true.’ My last two years, my third and my fourth year (with the Cardinals), we didn’t even make the playoffs. So I was like, ‘Man, I understand what he was saying and what he meant.’ ”

Brown was hampered by injuries throughout his final two seasons with the Cardinals, then signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in 2018. The Bills were interested in signing him, Brown said, but Baltimore had a more stable quarterback situation and Joe Flacco, of course, wore No. 5.

Brown took it as a sign.

His tenure in Baltimore started off with a bang, including a touchdown catch against the Bills in Week 1. Midway through last season, Brown ranked third in the NFL in yards per catch and 15th in receiving yards, but his production cratered when rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the starter.

Last offseason, the Bills came calling again.

Brown turned to his Pop Warner coaches for advice.

“They’re loving and caring people,” Brown said. “They don’t care about how much money I make. I’m still the same person to them and I look at them the same way. It’s real great, because you don’t have too many people like that. Most people, they’ll coach you up and then once you’re done, they just let you go on about your life. But they still stay in contact.”

They often travel the country to attend his games.

Wilson and his family even spent Thanksgiving in Dallas.

“When I talk to him sometimes, I tell him I’m about to cry,” Wilson said, “because I’m thinking about the little boy with no front teeth in his mouth that I coached. Sometimes I’m about to tear up because I’m so proud of him. And to do what he’s doing now, I’m glad and I tell him to stay focused.”

“And I feel the same way about him,” Sony said. “Oftentimes, we both text him encouraging scriptures to motivate him, to keep him grounded. And I told him, ‘Man, I’m proud of you.’ I appreciate the opportunity just to see things that I probably wouldn’t have seen because of him. And I tell him I’m grateful and thankful for him and happy that he’s achieved his goal. And he’s always had that in him, that fight, that fire to set goals and accomplish them. That’s always been in him.”