News' staff predictions for Bills vs. Ravens showdown

Vic Carucci

There's enough to like about the Ravens to expect to see them playing in Miami in February. Saying the same about the Bills still feels a bit premature, although they've never been closer to that status. Winning this game would put them there. To do so, Josh Allen must continue to perform at the level he has shown the past few weeks, with arguably the most transformative game of his career coming on Thanksgiving at Dallas. Expecting the Bills' defense to make Lamar Jackson look like less than the NFL MVP is probably asking too much, but the unit is good enough to limit the damage and force him into a mistake or two. It also has shown enough improvement to believe it can avoid being trampled by the league's top rushing offense. Bills will scratch out a defining victory. Bills, 24-20.

Jay Skurski

Don't discount the added benefit of extra rest this week for the Bills – both for the players and the coaching staff. A few extra days to prepare for Lamar Jackson might not be enough to devise a plan to completely shut him down, but it might be enough to at least limit the Ravens' quarterback. If that happens – and yes, that's a big if – there is good reason to like the Bills' chances. That's because the offense has found its way during a three-game winning streak, with quarterback Josh Allen coming off the best game of his career. He'll likely need to top what he did in Dallas if the Bills are to end the Ravens' eight-game winning streak. The thinking here is Allen is up to the test. Bills, 24-21.

Mark Gaughan

The way to defend the Bills is put the clamps on John Brown and Cole Beasley and say to Josh Allen: "Who else is going to hurt us?" Like New England, Baltimore has the cornerbacks to blanket the Buffalo wideouts. The worry is Allen will find nobody open and have to run for his life. It looks like wind (15 mph) will be a factor again. That could hinder scoring a little, which I see helping the Bills. Can the Bills burn the Baltimore blitz enough? I don't see it. But six points is a lot to give in December in Orchard Park. So I’m going to middle it and call for a Buffalo cover. Ravens, 25-20.

Jason Wolf

The Bills' defense hasn't faced a rushing attack as potent and dynamic as the Ravens' offense, nor has it faced a quarterback quite like Lamar Jackson. Baltimore ranks first in the NFL in rushing yards and average points per game. But Buffalo is playing its best football of the season, and will have had 10 days to heal and prepare for the challenge after thumping the Cowboys. It should be a great game, one Josh Allen is going to have to win through the air, because the Ravens' run defense ranks among the best in the league. I don't think Baltimore covers the spread. Not in Orchard Park. But I'm not prepared to pick the Bills outright. Ravens, 27-24.

Rachel Lenzi

This will be the game that tells us what we need to know about the Bills. The win against the Cowboys validated the Bills, but only to a certain point. The Ravens are closer to an elite team than the Cowboys, and there’s a wide gulf between them. Win against the Ravens and stop seemingly unstoppable quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the Bills are contenders. Lose, and the Bills are likely out of the running for the AFC East title. Ravens, 29-14.