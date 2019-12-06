Bishop Scharfenberger to meet public for first time Saturday

Albany Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, the newly appointed administrator of the Buffalo Diocese, says he hopes to hear from abuse victims, the laity and clergy at his first public meeting Saturday.

Scharfenberger is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at the 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. meeting of the Movement to Restore Trust in Canisius College’s Montante Cultural Center. The Vatican announced his appointment Wednesday by Pope Francis. Bishop Richard J. Malone retired following prolonged controversy over his handling of the clergy sexual abuse scandal in Buffalo.

“This will be my first public event in the Diocese of Buffalo, and I want to use it as an opportunity to listen. I want to hear from abuse victims, the laity, priests, deacons and religious as I begin my ministry in Buffalo,” Scharfenberger said.

The Movement to Restore Trust, a group of prominent local Catholics, has described the meeting as a "path forward symposium” that will focus on what qualities the laity would like to see in the next bishop and how parishes might discuss and develop a reform agenda at the parish level.

Scharfenberger is serving until the pope appoints a permanent replacement for Malone.