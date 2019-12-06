BESZCZYNSKI Jr., Joseph "Joe"

BESZCZYNSKI - Joseph, Jr. "Joe"

Of Darien Center, passed away after a long illness on November 29, 2019. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Helen (Rustowicz); his children, Joe (Kate) Beszczynski III and Linda (David) Shoe; grandson Joe (Janet) Beszczynski IV; and great- grandchildren, James, Abigail, and Destiny; siblings Adele (the late Dan) Tybor, Gene (Edwina) Beszczynski, Dan (the late Cecilia) Beszczynski; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe was born in Buffalo, NY to the late Joseph and Anna (Krawczyk) Beszczynski, Sr. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Timothy and his brothers, Ray and Cy Beszczynski. Joe trained and drove harness horses for over 30 years. He enjoyed racing stock cars and construction work. He retired from Harness horse racing and working at Skyline Campground. There will be no prior visitation or services. For more information, please call (585)591-1212 or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC., 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.