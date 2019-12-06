Another Voice: Congressional inaction would undermine N.Y.’s clean energy progress

By Bill Nowak and Kathy Hannun

If you’re planning to install a solar or geothermal system at your home or business next year, you might be surprised to learn that the Section 25D federal investment tax credit (ITC), which allows homeowners and businesses to deduct 30 percent of the installation cost from their federal taxes, will begin stepping down on Jan. 1 and will drop to zero by January 2022.

While the ITC is sometimes referred to as the “solar tax incentive,” it supports a variety of emerging renewable technologies, including residential geothermal systems. It helps temporarily level the playing field with the incumbent fossil fuel providers while our industry works to grow our workforce, educate customers and bring down costs. However, that progress could be thwarted unless Congress acts before the end of the year to extend this popular and meaningful tax incentive.

Just as electric batteries will replace the internal combustion contraptions in our cars, geothermal heat pumps will replace the internal combustion engines in our basements. This is particularly important in New York, where nearly 25% of all households, including more than 350,000 in upstate and Western New York, heat their homes with expensive heating oil and propane.

In New York alone, we estimate that switching to geothermal systems could save households and small businesses more than $3.3 billion a year in energy costs. And as the governor’s office has made clear recently, we cannot hit our state’s emission reduction goals if we don’t begin to shift away from all fossil fuel heating, including natural gas.

While there remain stark partisan differences on climate change, a new poll released this week by research firm Global Strategy Group found that 89% of voters support extending clean energy tax incentives, including more than 80% of Republicans. The public overwhelmingly believes that tax credits like the ITC are not only an effective tool to combat climate change, but also benefit the economy and public health.

As we enter the winter months, and heating bills are on everyone’s mind, Congress is debating tax legislation this month that could extend the ITC and allow our industry to provide more New York homes and businesses with affordable clean energy, create good-paying jobs, and meet our state’s ambitious climate goals. We urge the New York Congressional delegation and, in particular, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, to ensure that New York’s clean energy leadership in Albany extends to the nation’s capital.

Bill Nowak is a Buffalonian and executive director of NY-GEO, a nonprofit that represents the geothermal industry in New York State. Kathy Hannun is the founder and CEO of Dandelion Energy, a residential geothermal company headquartered in New York.