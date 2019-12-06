This is what I’m thinking:

In the early morning hours Thursday after the announcement that Bishop Richard J. Malone retired early (his words) or resigned (the Vatican's words), ABC’s “Nightline” did its second program on the crisis in the Buffalo Diocese.

Most of it was a rehash by correspondent and Buffalo native David Wright of a compelling July 26 edition of “Nightline” that included interviews with Malone, whistleblower Siobhan O’Connor and an alleged victim of sexual abuse. It also spotlighted the work of investigative reporter Charlie Specht of WKBW-TV, an ABC affiliate.

But at the end, Wright said Wednesday it “was an important step forward, not to mention a vindication of Charlie Specht and Siobhan O’Connor.”

“Without her courage and his persistence, Bishop Malone might still be in charge in Buffalo,” added Wright.

I asked Specht via email if he felt vindicated.

“I don’t feel vindicated so much as grateful that in this age where facts seem to be in doubt, the resignation is proof that truth still matters,” replied Specht. “The survivors have been vindicated for speaking their truths at great personal cost and in the end, their voices were heard.”

The news of Malone’s departure was addressed Wednesday night on ABC's and NBC’s national evening newscasts in some length after being mentioned in the headlines of both newscasts.

Curiously, the CBS Evening News didn’t appear to mention it despite the fact its “60 Minutes” newsmagazine did an extensive piece on the crisis in the Buffalo Diocese that included an interview by correspondent Bill Whitaker with O’Connor. Perhaps “60 Minutes” will do a follow-up. I sped through my DVR of the CBS Wednesday newscast and didn’t see anything on Bishop Malone.

A spokesperson for Mark Poloncarz said Thursday the county executive hadn’t identified the phone caller who called himself David from Lockport on WBEN-AM Tuesday and threatened Poloncarz and his family. He added that means the county executive hasn’t spoken to the authorities about any specific individual.

As to what Poloncarz hopes to get by filing a formal complaint with the FCC, the spokesperson said “the county executive wants the FCC to review their policies and procedures about the use of public airwaves to make personal threats against any individual and what responsibility the radio station has to respond when such a threat is made and is broadcast to listeners. His main concern is that this type of irresponsible behavior could incite and in fact encourage others to act in the same way.”

The Buffalo Bills game Sunday with the red-hot Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson has the potential to be the highest-rated game of the season. To date, the Bills victory over Denver is No. 1 with a 44.1 rating and 70 share. That means 44.1 percent of Western New York households were tuned into the game and 70% of the people watching television at the time were tuned into the game.

CBS’ No. 2 team, play-by-play man Ian Eagle and analyst Dan Fouts, will be on the call.

Here is what Fouts said in a CBS press release.

“I’m really interested in seeing how Baltimore reacts after such a close game against San Francisco and now having to go on the road to play Buffalo. The extra time that Buffalo has had should be a benefit to them coming off their win on Thanksgiving. It’s going to be a tougher game for Baltimore than one would’ve predicted earlier in the season because Buffalo is coming on strong after a huge win against the Cowboys.”

"The quarterback matchup in this game is intriguing because both Jackson and (Bills quarterback Josh) Allen have done a great job this season in leading their teams. The question for defensive coordinators all year has been, how do we stop these guys? No one has been able to break the code so far because both are putting up numbers on the ground that are unprecedented.”

So far so good: Chicago’s 31-24 victory over Dallas on Thursday Night Football carried on Fox affiliate WUTV didn’t have any freezes or blank screen moments at my house on Spectrum cable. It was the first NFL game since WUTV General Manager Nick Magnini said the problem aggravating many cable subscribers had been fixed.

