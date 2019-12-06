87-year-old woman sentenced for fraudulently obtaining more than $250K in public benefits

An 87-year-old woman was sentenced Friday to a three-year conditional discharge after she admitted to fraudulently receiving more than $250,000 in Social Security and food stamp benefits, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Ann Cliett, who also went by the name Annie Miles, admitted she began collecting Social Security benefits under two different names beginning in January 1993, the District Attorney's Office said.

According to prosecutors, Cliett started getting benefits as Annie Miles after her husband died in 1975, when she also applied for a second Social Security card under the name Ann Cliett. She applied for widow's benefits as Ann Cliett in December 1992 after her second husband died, prosecutors said.

The Social Security Administration determined she received $235,565 in fraudulent benefits over 26 years. She also didn't disclose all of her Social Security income to the Erie County Department of Social Services, which found she fraudulently received $22,892 in benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Authorities became aware of her two identities when she attempted to renew her state identification card as Annie Miles and the Department of Motor Vehicles, using facial recognition software, determined she had a driver's license under the name of Ann Cliett.

She pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to second-degree grand larceny on Sept. 24. She also signed confessions of judgment to repay both government entities, according to prosecutors.