ZOLNOWSKI, Michael A.

ZOLNOWSKI - Michael A. December 4, 2019, of Cheektowaga. Beloved fiance; of Christine Hawes; godfather of Kevin; loving son of Mary (nee Matela) and the late Joseph Zolnowski Jr.; brother of David (Andrea) Zolnowski; close friend of Jeremy Hawes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), with Services to follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or the SPCA. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com