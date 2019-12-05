Here’s some good news for all those people who have emailed me over the last few days and said they also are experiencing blank screens and frozen pictures while watching NFL games and some other programs on local Fox affiliate WUTV: The long local cable nightmare is over.

That’s the word from Nick Magnini, the general manager of WUTV and its sister Sinclair Broadcasting station WNYO.

You can forgive some Spectrum subscribers for being skeptical since they've heard that things are fine from the cable company before.

But Magnini seemed certain the issue has been resolved this time.

“According to our technical team and the Spectrum team, the isolated issue has been fixed,” wrote Magnini in a text. “There was a connection issue that impacted, on occasion, some viewers. I also want to say that Sinclair is a world leader in technology and we take great pride in delivering the best viewer experience.”

According to my emails and Twitter followers, Magnini was underplaying the issue by saying “some viewers” were impacted.

While DirecTV and Fios subscribers weren’t experiencing any issues, many (not some) Spectrum viewers contacted me about only having problems watching WUTV, some with suggestions how to get around the issue.

Some readers who claimed the issue has been going on for several weeks said changing to a different channel and returning to WUTV worked for them. It didn’t for me. Some readers said they only had problems with WUTV freezing or going blank on their DVR box. The box that went blank at my house was a DVR box. Some recommended getting a cheap indoor antenna and dropping Spectrum. I am not there yet.

The issue came to a head at my house when last Sunday’s big NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens with quarterback Lamar Jackson against the San Francisco 49ers was repeatedly interrupted, including during Baltimore’s game-winning drive.

A WUTV screen test will come this Sunday when WUTV carries a game between two of the biggest disappointments of the season, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, it is doubtful that many Western New Yorkers will tune in to that Fox game.

It is being playing opposite the second game of the CBS doubleheader featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots that will be carried on WIVB-TV after the Buffalo Bills home game with Baltimore. The Kansas City-New England game could have an impact on the Bills playoff situation.

email: apergament@buffnews.com