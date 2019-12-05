WIERCIOCH, David J.

WIERCIOCH - David J. December 2, 2019 age 66 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Janice A. (Twardowski); loving son of Jane (Bukowski) and the late Adolph Wiercioch; dear brother of Linda (Art) Hammer and the late John Wiercioch; also his canine companion "Otto"; uncle of Wendy (Joseph) Smaczniak, Tracey (Brian) Kulesz, Sara (Michael) Baker; great-uncle of Miranda, Mallory, Addisyn, Nathan, Jeremy and Aiden; special friend of Bruce and Louis; also survived by aunts, cousins and loving friends. Family will be present Friday, December 6th, from 1-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.) Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St. at 9 AM. Please assemble at Church. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com