WEBSTER - Gary W. Age 71, of Springville, passed away December 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Beth (nee Meyer) Webster; cherished father of Jennifer (Joseph) Rumfola, Kimberly (Thomas) Bayer; adored grandfather of Maria and Natalie Rumfola, Jack and Sadie Bayer; brother of James (Betty) Webster, Douglas (Cindy) Webster, Pam (David) Batterson, Paula (David) Hansen, Jeffrey (Diane) Webster, Lori (David) Beeman, Lisa (Joseph) Yaeger. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 Am, in St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Regional School, 186 Franklin St., Springville 14141 or the American Heart Association. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.