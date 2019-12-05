Sister Mary Jeanne Kennedy, 85, educator with Buffalo Catholic Diocese

March 21, 1934 - Nov. 16, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Sister Mary Jeanne Kennedy at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 in the St. Mary of the Angels Chapel at Fredonia Place of Williamsville, 201 Reist St.

Sister Jeanne, a longtime educator with the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, died Nov. 16 in Fredonia Place of Williamsville Health Care Center. She was 85.

Born Patricia Kennedy in Buffalo, she entered the Sisters of St. Francis on Aug. 15, 1952.

In 1963, Sister Jeanne graduated from the former Mount St. Joseph's Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She received her master's degree in education from Canisius College.

Sister Jeanne dedicated her life to a career in teaching.

She spent more than 30 years in schools operated by the Diocese of Buffalo. Among them were St. Christopher Catholic elementary school in the Town of Tonawanda; the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic school on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo; St. James Catholic elementary school in Depew; and St. Agnes Catholic elementary school on Benzinger Street in Buffalo.

Sister Jeanne also taught at Annunciation Catholic elementary school in Elma; St. Leo the Great Catholic elementary school in Amherst; and St. Aloysius Catholic elementary school in Springville.

In 1967, Sister Jeanne was named principal of Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic elementary school in Lancaster, and convent superior at Our Lady of Pompeii parish.

She served as principal at St. Mary's Catholic elementary school in Lancaster for several years.

Sister Jeanne's last teaching assignment in the diocese was at Fourteen Holy Helpers Catholic elementary school in West Seneca.

In the fall of 1986, she moved into the St. Mary of the Angels motherhouse complex on Mill Street in Williamsville, now known as Fredonia Place of Williamsville. She devoted her remaining years to performing acts of community service and indulging personal interests and hobbies. Most recently, she attended to prayer ministry and Franciscan presence at Fredonia Place.