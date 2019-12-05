SCHOFIELD, Thomas E.

SCHOFIELD - Thomas E. Of Youngstown, NY, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home. Born in Plattsburgh, NY, on October 16, 1948, Thomas was the son of the late Thomas E. and Dorothy (Brining) Schofield of Massena, NY. An honors graduate of the University of Toronto, Thomas came to the Buffalo area in 1972 and graduated cum laude from the University at Buffalo School of Law. He joined the law firm of Magavern & Magavern in 1976, became the firm's managing partner, and continued to practice as Senior Counsel until his death. Thomas's legal practice was focused on the intricacies of cross-border business in the Niagara region, a subject he also taught at the University of Buffalo. Through his legal work, Thomas was deeply enmeshed in the business community of Erie and Niagara Country and provided support to numerous non-profit organizations and community initiatives. He was a participant in and active supporter of Leadership Buffalo and served as Chairman of the Niagara 1812 Legacy Council, coordinating the local commemoration of the bicentennial of the War of 1812. Thomas's interests were extraordinarily broad, and he read deeply in American history, political philosophy, architecture, music, and theatre. He was a devoted supporter of the Shaw Festival and Irish Classical Theatre. Thomas was survived by his wife, Janet Lindgren; two sons, Garth (Solne A. Guggisberg) Schofield and Morgan (Pannonica) Schofield; a granddaughter, Aurelia Schofield; two sisters, Anne (Donald) Duncan and Patricia (Frank DeGrasse) Schofield; and many nephews. His family will be present on Friday, December 6, from 5 to 7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Youngstown Free Library. For guest register, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com