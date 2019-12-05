RICHARD, Norman B., MD

Of Vero Beach, FL and formerly Buffalo, NY, entered into rest on November 26, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Rachel Richard (nee Darrah), devoted father to Susan (Tom), Kenneth (Maria), Douglas, Barbara (Jim) and Jennifer Richard. He has 10 grandchildren, and to his delight, one great-grandson. He was born in Perth Amboy, NJ to the late Louis Weisberg and Anna Richard. Dr. Richard graduated from Newark High School and was President of the student body, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. He attended Cornell University and while there he elected to test for the United States Navy radar training program. He proudly served his country during the end of WWII and later returned to Cornell. Dr. Richard graduated from SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York. He interned at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia. Dr. Richard became a resident at Children's Hospital in Buffalo, NY where he also completed a fellowship in Allergy. He went into private practice in Kenmore, NY where he practiced pediatric allergy and immunology for 50 years. During this time, Dr. Richard was also a clinical assistant professor at SUNY at Buffalo, training medical students at Children's Hospital. Dr. Richard was a fellow in the American Academy of Allergy and Immunology, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the American Association of Certified Allergists and he served as president of the Buffalo Allergy Society. He loved traveling the world, having visited all the continents. He was a lifelong tennis player, and his greatest enjoyment was playing tennis at the Buffalo Racquet Club in Kenmore, NY and Village Glen in Williamsville, NY. Norm finished his tennis career at Orchid Island Tennis and Fitness Club where he played until he was 93. He was also a member of the American Medical Tennis Association which allowed him and his wife, Rachel, to play tennis around the world with other doctors. He was a lifelong fan of the Buffalo Bills and in his honor, the Bills are having their best season in many years. With a larger than life personality, always warm and charming, positive and optimistic, extremely generous and kind, he loved life and will be sorely missed by his family, many patients, colleagues and tennis buddies from Buffalo to Vero Beach. There will be an informal Celebration of Life at his home in January. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.