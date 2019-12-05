Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 5, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to journalist and humorist Calvin Trillin, born on this date in 1935, “Every good idea sooner or later degenerates into hard work.”

• • •

DROP IN – Roll of Honor Chapter 120, Disabled American Veterans, will hold its monthly meeting for members and those who would like to join at 7 p.m. today in the Brounshidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. The chapter is accepting donations of non-perishable food items for needy veterans for the holidays.

• • •

GET A GIFT – SS. Peter and Paul Church, 68 E. Main St., Hamburg, will hold a Christmas Bazaar in its Parish Social Center from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with baked goods, holiday items, housewares, jewelry and a special children’s section. Food will be available for purchase and there will be basket, quilt and doll house raffles.

• • •

BUNDLE UP – The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St. on Buffalo’s Lower West Side, will be site of the final distribution of free winter gear by the 24th annual Colvin Cleaners Coats 4 Kids program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. One coat per person. Proper ID is needed. So far this season, more than 10,000 coats have been given out. To donate to program or for locations to drop off gently used winter wear, visit coats4kidswny.com.

• • •

SAY CHEESE – Get a photo of your pet with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Petco, 330 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, for a $9.95 donation to Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group. Ten Lives Club cats also will be available for adoption and there will be a theme basket raffle. Additional photo sessions will be held Dec. 14 and 15. For more info, call 646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.com.

• • •

WINNERS WANTED – Prizes totaling $10,000 are offered at St. Nick Nite from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Blessed Sacrament Church Parish Center, 263 Claremont Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Tickets are $25, which includes a light family meal. There also will be a large gift basket raffle.

St. Teresa’s Church will hold a Holiday Gift Card Raffle on Saturday night in the Parish Center, 33 Mineral Springs Road. Doors open at 5:30. Raffle of gift cards from various stores begins at 7. Admission is $5 and includes pizza, beer and pop.

• • •

HOLIDAY CHEER – Buffalo Bells gives a free family concert, Christmas Bells Are Ringing, at 7 p.m. Monday in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook. Refreshments will follow.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – John Rzeznik, Melodie K. Baker, Tom Meegan, Declan Eileen Chevanne, Shannon Dougherty, Thomas Evans, Martin Litterio, Linda Oesterle, Benjamin Pietraszewski, Karyn Brownsey, Patrick Donahue, Thomas Evans, Tyler Kraft, Rick Guzinski, Grey Pascucci and Paul DiVito.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.