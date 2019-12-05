Portville man arrested after one-vehicle accident

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested Sunday for felony driving while ability impaired by drugs and several other charges, following a one-car accident in Allegany, according to State Police.

Troopers said 29-year-old Shane A. Rice, of Portville, also was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, using a vehicle without an interlock device and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

According to troopers, Rice was exhibiting obvious signs of impairment following the accident. They said Rice was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, morphine and amphetamine.

Rice was arraigned in Allegany Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail without bail. He was scheduled to return to court later this month, according to State Police.