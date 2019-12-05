Paul A. Stephan, 93, teacher and GOP politician

March 26, 1926 - Dec. 2, 2019

When Paul A. Stephan retired in 1991, he said, "I didn't have a career, I had an adventure."

It was an adventure that took him from the classroom to the board room and back to the classroom.

Mr. Stephan, who was active in Republican politics and ended his career as a teacher, died Monday in the Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV in Lackawanna.

Born in Gardenville, he grew up in South Buffalo, graduating from St. Martin's School and South Park High School.

While he wanted to join the Navy in World War II, he ended up being drafted into the Army in 1944. His three brothers also joined the military. He was stationed in the South Pacific Theater, and was on a ship headed for the invasion of Japan when the atomic bomb was dropped. He served on the staff of Gen. Douglas MacArthur in research analysis and as a writer on military subjects. As a civilian, he worked on the general headquarters counterintelligence staff in Japan, returning to the United States in 1947.

He graduated from Canisius College in 1950 with a bachelor of science degree, and earned a master's degree in education from the college in 1952.

"My father was a Rockefeller Republican," said his daughter, Theresa Stephan Hains, recalling how she and her siblings could sometimes be found at Republican headquarters, stuffing envelopes, and going to Richard Nixon rallies. On Thanksgiving, her father often would bring home international students or custodians or others who did not have a place to go for dinner.

Mr. Stephan was director of public information, secretary and a vice chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee, and served as chairman of the Erie County Water Authority in the 1970s.

He worked on the staffs of state Sen. John H. Cooke and Sen. Walter J. Mahoney. He also was a teacher in Buffalo and Lackawanna city schools from 1954 to 1960.

Mr. Stephan worked as coordinator of general studies at Erie Community College, retiring in 1991. He and his wife, the former Virginia L. "Ginny" Jensen, moved to Florida for 20 years. Mr. Stephan returned to the area after his wife died in 2010. They had been married 60 years.

"My father loved his family, he loved his church, and he loved his opera," Stephan Hains said.

She said "Madame Butterfly" was his favorite opera. He also was a Frank Lloyd Wright aficionado. He used to take the Seneca Street bus past the Larkin Building, which he always thought was interesting. But he didn't know it was a Wright building until he took an art history class, and the first picture he saw in the book was the Larkin Building.

Mr. Stephan was a former president of the Lackawanna Chamber of Commerce, and was active in the Cancer Crusade of the Erie County Unit of the American Cancer Society. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Holy Name Society and the Canisius College Alumni Association.

He was predeceased by a son, Paul A. Jr., in 1999. In addition to Stephan Hains, he is survived by five other daughters, Christine Ciminelli, Joan Walder, Camilla Stemrich, Jeanne Stephan and Kathryn Mattison; a son, James; 20 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna.