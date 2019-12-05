PALUSZAK, Gloria L. (Stejback)

Of Depew, November 29, 2019, beloved wife of the late John Paluszak; devoted mother of Dennis (Dina) Kelm, late Virginia Schmidt, late Gary Kelm and late Michael Kelm; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and great-granchildren; dear sister of Nicholas (Joan) Kapsuris and late William Stejback; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, NY, on Saturday from 1-4 PM. Relatives and friends are invited.