On stage: A 'Wonderful Life' in Lockport, penguins at TOY and superheroes at Raices

Banker George Bailey once again gets a lesson in what is really important in life when the Carriage House Players present "It's a Wonderful Life (the Live Radio Play)" beginning Dec. 6 in the Kenan Center's Taylor Theater (433 Locust St., Lockport).

The production is an adaptation by Joe Landry of the perennial holiday movie starring Jimmy Stewart, and includes behind-the-scenes action in the radio studio where actors are at the microphones performing the show. Aaron Randolph and Sarah Hill play George and Mary Bailey, while the rest of the cast fills out the population of Bedford Falls and Clarence, George's guardian angel.

Shows are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15. Tickets are $20; $15 for Kenan Center members; $10 for those 18 and under and students with ID.

You may notice there's no "Wonderful Life" on Dec. 7. That's because the Taylor Theater is hosting another holiday show that evening at 7:30 p.m., the Jazz at the Taylor's final event of 2019, "Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop Ruins Christmas." Expect a tongue-in-cheek concert of new and traditional holiday music performed with flair by many of the Jazz Workshop regulars.

Ticket prices are the same as for the play; buy them through kenancenter.org.

Polar expressions

Things will be looking a little more formal than usual this month in the Allendale Theatre (203 Allen St.). The Theatre of Youth presents "Mr. Popper's Penguins," a musical adaptation of the charming children's book by Richard and Florence Atwater (not from the Jim Carrey movie, which had only a passing resemblance to the original story). Performances are Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 7 through 22, and include a chance to meet the performers (and puppets) after each show. It is recommended for ages 5 and older. Tickets starts at $15 at theatreofyouth.org.

A comic book crusader

The latest production from the Raíces Theatre Company is an all-ages superhero adventure with a cultural twist. "El Coquí Espectacular and the Bottle Doom," by Matt Barbot, is the story of Alex, a comic book artist whose work gets criticized for being "too Puerto Rican," according to Raíces. Alex (Dan Torres) responds by actually becoming his superhero, el Coquí, and fighting on behalf of Nuyoricans (Puerto Ricans living in New York City) when his brother becomes a victim of reverse discrimination for not being Puerto Rican enough. (El coquí is a resilient frog that is a symbol of Puerto Rico.)

The show, which is directed by Victoria Perez, opens Dec. 6 and runs Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 22 in the Manny Fried Playhouse (Great Arrow Building, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor). There is plenty of free parking in the lot directly across the street. Tickets are $25; $20 for seniors and students, at raicestheatrecompany.com.