NOWAK, Suzanne

NOWAK - Suzanne October 30, 2019. Sister of Gerri Nowak, of Bellevue Washington, Edward B. Nowak Jr. of Sun City, West Arizona and the late Mary Jane McGuire and Betty Schreier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Eggertsville, Saturday, at 9AM. Arrangements by Carlton A Ullrich Funeral Home, INC.