Niagara men's basketball forward Italo Cicotti leaves program

Italo Cicotti is no longer with the Niagara men's basketball program.

The Niagara athletic department confirmed Cicotti's departure on Thursday. Cicotti is a 6-foot-6 forward from Sao Paulo, Brazil, who was originally recruited by former Niagara coach Patrick Beilein. Cicotti committed to the Purple Eagles in May, after two seasons at Miami Dade College in Florida.

Cicotti played in only three games this season for the Purple Eagles. He had one rebound, one assist and three turnovers in 18 minutes.

Niagara (1-5) hosts Colgate at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Gallagher Center.