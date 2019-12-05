Niagara County reaffirms commitment to legal fight against CWM landfill expansion

The Niagara County Legislature voted unanimously this week to continue spending money to retain attorney Gary A. Abraham to oppose CWM Chemical Services' proposal to dig a new hazardous waste landfill on its Porter property.

The Town of Lewiston and the county take turns paying Abraham and any experts he engages. The county allocates $50,000, and when that runs out, the town sends a check for $50,000. When that runs out, then it's the county's turn again. The arrangement has been in place since 2004.

CWM's proposal to dig a new 43.5-acre landfill to hold about 6 million tons of waste was submitted to the state Department of Environmental Conservation in 2003. It's currently pending before a state siting board. The company's previous landfill held about 5 million tons when it ran out of space in 2015 after 21 years.

Also, County Attorney Claude A. Joerg said attorneys for the county, Porter and CWM are preparing to argue the company's July 26 lawsuit seeking a reduction of the assessment on its property from $24 million to $5.9 million. The lawsuit was filed after Porter officials refused an assessment grievance in May.