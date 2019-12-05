Share this article

News' staff predictions for NFL Week 14

Members of The News' sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 14, beginning with the Thursday night game.

Point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet.

THURSDAY Skurski Gaughan Wolf
Cowboys -3 at Bears Cowboys Bears Bears
SUNDAY
Ravens -6 at Bills Bills Bills Bills
at Falcons -3 Panthers Falcons Falcons* Panthers
at Bucs -3 Colts Colts Bucs Bucs
at Jets -5 Dolphins Jets Dolphins Dolphins
at Saints -2.5 Niners Saints Saints Saints
at Vikings -13 Lions Vikings Vikings Vikings
at Texans -9.5 Broncos Texans Texans Broncos
at Packers -13 Redskins Packers* Redskins Packers
at Browns -8.5 Bengals Browns Bengals Bengals
Chargers -3 at Jaguars Chargers Jaguars Jaguars
Titans -3 at Raiders Raiders Raiders Titans
at Patriots -3 Chiefs Chiefs Patriots Patriots*
Steelers -2.5 at Cardinals Steelers Steelers Steelers
at Rams -1 Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
MONDAY
at Eagles -9.5 Giants Eagles Giants Giants
Last week 9-7 11-5 9-7
Season 88-103-1 109-82-1 91-100-1

