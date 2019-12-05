News' staff predictions for NFL Week 14

Members of The News' sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.
Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 14, beginning with the Thursday night game.
Point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet.
|THURSDAY
|Skurski
|Gaughan
|Wolf
|Cowboys -3 at Bears
|Cowboys
|Bears
|Bears
|SUNDAY
|Ravens -6 at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|at Falcons -3 Panthers
|Falcons
|Falcons*
|Panthers
|at Bucs -3 Colts
|Colts
|Bucs
|Bucs
|at Jets -5 Dolphins
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|at Saints -2.5 Niners
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|at Vikings -13 Lions
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|at Texans -9.5 Broncos
|Texans
|Texans
|Broncos
|at Packers -13 Redskins
|Packers*
|Redskins
|Packers
|at Browns -8.5 Bengals
|Browns
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Chargers -3 at Jaguars
|Chargers
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Titans -3 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Titans
|at Patriots -3 Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Patriots
|Patriots*
|Steelers -2.5 at Cardinals
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|at Rams -1 Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|MONDAY
|at Eagles -9.5 Giants
|Eagles
|Giants
|Giants
|Last week
|9-7
|11-5
|9-7
|Season
|88-103-1
|109-82-1
|91-100-1
Story topics: nfl betting/ nfl betting lines/ nfl odds/ nfl predictions
Share this article