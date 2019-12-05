My View: On the senior circuit, players experience joy

By David Weinman

A recent My View was written in The Buffalo News by a Gowanda man who is a part of a group of guys who have had a regular Thanksgiving Day touch football game for 47 years. He referenced an article that was in Sports Illustrated magazine last year regarding a similar game in the Philadelphia area.

I actually had a letter to the editor printed in SI shortly after their article was published, responding that we weren’t impressed by their annual game; we have played for at least 35 consecutive years in Amherst (the older ones of the group are in our 60s and 70s now) and we play every Sunday, September through April, not just once a year. Yes, we are a bit nuts, and we play in some harsh conditions sometimes.

Football is for me a way to stay in shape for softball, which I play practically year-round now and in various places. One of my old softball friends lives in the Philadelphia area; his nickname is “Turtle” because he is stout and not gifted in the running arts. He is a good hitter and third baseman, and he also has a loud voice and is not afraid to use it.

At a tournament game in Pompano Beach, Fla., last March, there was a ground ball hit to him that caused him to get upended and he landed on his back, on his “shell.” It really is true, they do have trouble getting back up when that happens.

At that same tournament we were attending a team banquet, sitting around a large table, and Turtle loudly said to everyone within earshot, “I’ve been coming to South Florida every spring for 29 years now. And do you know why?”

Bart, our usually quiet second baseman, replied, “I assume so you can lay your eggs in the sand?”

For the last 10 years, each summer I have played softball in Europe with a team of guys age 50-plus from all around the U.S. This past summer we played weekend tournaments in Genoa, Italy and Nice, France.

While we were preparing to leave Genoa, we got word that the team from Nice was dropping out of their tournament. They have a baseball/softball club composed of young men in their late teens to their 30s, but they apparently got nervous about playing this “All Star” team from the U.S. However, a few of their coaches came out to watch us practice the day before the tournament, and when they reported back about how old we were (our average age was 68), they decided they would still play after all.

We beat them soundly when we finally played. These kids were blindingly fast compared to us old-timers. How can we old men win? We hit well, field well and make few mistakes. But it was all in fun, and everyone had a smile on their face throughout.

While I was in-between games, the father of one of the French players approached me for conversation and he was absolutely gushing about how well we played and how unexpected at our ages – obviously that felt great. And then afterward the ballclub from Nice fed us fantastic food and “Nice” doesn’t begin to describe what great hosts they were.

My advice is: Stay active, participate in whatever interests you, make friends and stay in touch with friends. As the Beatles said, “And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”

Batting average is more important than age to David Weinman of Amherst.