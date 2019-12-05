MURPHY, Marion P. "Mike"

Of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest on December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pauline and the late Carol; dear brother of Kaye (Antonia) Murphy and the late Hazel Pierce, ValJean Siple, Teke Dollarhide, Bonnie Murphy, Della M. Williams and Lee Murphy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 9 o'clock at St. David's Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca. Please assemble at Church. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Mr. Murphy was a Marine Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com