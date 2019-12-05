MORRIS, Jean (Larzelere)

MORRIS - Jean (nee Larzelere)

December 4, 2019 at the age of 94: beloved wife of the late Louis A. Morris; mother of Robert (Mary Grace) Morris, Sue (James) Bonitati, and Carol Pietraszewski; devoted grandmother of five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family will be present Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30 AM, in St. Christopher RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com