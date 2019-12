MINOR, Nancy "Carol"

MINOR - Nancy "Carol"

November 30th, 2019. Visitation Sunday, December 8th 6-8 pm at Mt Carmel Baptist Church, 130 Northland ave. Wake 10 am Funeral, 11 am Monday, December 9th at the First Centennial Missionary Baptist Church, 273 High St. Internment at St. Matthews Cemetery.