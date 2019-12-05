May Jen lives: Work underway at Buffalo's oldest Chinese restaurant

In December 2018, when faithful customers were wondering if Buffalo's oldest Chinese restaurant had succumbed to a kitchen fire, owner Susan Leong had good news: Her plans included rebuilding and reopening May Jen.

One year later, Leong's plans for the restaurant at 47 Kenmore Ave. are the same – it's just the timeline that has changed. Construction began in late fall, and Leong said she expects to open in the spring.

Fixing damage from the January 2018 fire, and making other changes, led to the Town of Amherst's new building code taking effect, which mandated new work, she said.

Restaurants that are operating can be grandfathered, exempted from some new rules. Her place was 36 years old before the fire struck.

"If we didn't change anything, and just put back the way it was before the fire, we could have been grandfathered. But because we had to move the wall a little bit between the kitchen and dining room, then we fall under the new codes, which included enlarging the bathrooms, which chewed into our dining space." The new bathrooms will meet handicapped-accessible standards.

"There was some new code compliance that we had to do, such as putting a 500-gallon grease interceptor tank in the ground," she said.

Outside, work has begun on a new patio and wall to offer customers some shielding from the street's traffic, plus a line of shrubbery.

"By the time we finish, it will be a better product," said Leong. "Hopefully the business will be there to support it."

She's been getting a steady stream of calls "from our very loyal customers inquiring when we are going to reopen," Leong said. "So I am encouraged by that."

