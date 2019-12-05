MASTERSON, Michael P.

MASTERSON - Michael P. Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Paul and Joan Masterson; dearest brother of Patricia (David) Borynski, Brian (Denise) and Thomas (Jacqueline) Masterson; uncle of Phillip, Eric, Megan and Daniel; cherished companion of Sandra Treadway and Michael and Samantha. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 7th, 10 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com