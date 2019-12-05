Man who was imprisoned for violating unconstitutional law settles criminal case

Brent J. Manz of Wheatfield, who was freed from state prison because the law under which he was charged was unconstitutional, admitted to two misdemeanors Thursday and was sentenced to time served.

Manz, 35, admitted that he discussed sexual matters online with a police officer portraying a 14-year-old girl from Oct. 25, 2011, to Feb. 4, 2013.

Manz also admitted that on March 18, 2013, he refused to let Niagara Falls police search his home on 71st Street while he was running software to erase his computer's hard drive. Thursday, he pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and obstructing governmental administration.

In 2014, Manz pleaded guilty to attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor. In May 2018, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced him to 2½ years in prison for violating probation.

In May, Murphy overturned the original plea and the sentence because a federal judge invalidated the dissemination law in 1997. Local prosecutors didn't know that. At least a dozen local men were convicted of that crime after 1997.