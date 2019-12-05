Man charged with assault, stealing guns following 10-hour standoff

A man was arrested on six charges early Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a person and stole two guns before he was engaged in a 10-hour standoff with law enforcement, according to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office.

Edward R. Loper, 31, was arrested for third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, police said, after a standoff ended peacefully in the Town of Ridgeway.

The incident began at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on Knowlesville Road when deputies said they were dispatched due to a disturbance in progress. Deputies said that the first units on the scene found a large crowd outside the residence and learned that a person had been assaulted and that a shotgun and a mini-14 rifle, which is a lightweight semi-automatic rifle, had been stolen.

Deputies said Loper threatened to kill the people who were on his front yard before going back inside the residence.

Orleans County Sheriff's deputies and members of the New York State Police established a perimeter, deputies said, but could not make contact with Loper. The Orleans County Multi-Agency SWAT Team was then called in. Deputies said that due to cold temperatures and the weather conditions, the Genesee County SWAT Team and the Monroe County SWAT Team were called to the scene.

Authorities said contact was made with Loper by an Orleans County Sheriff's Office investigator and a Monroe County Sheriff's Office negotiator, and after engaging in an "hours-long phone conversation" with Loper and conducting several tactics by the SWAT teams on scene, Loper agreed to come out of the residence and was taken into custody.

Loper was arraigned in Town of Ridgeway Court and was remanded to the Orleans County Jail on $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court at 9 a.m. Monday.