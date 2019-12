LOGAN, Chivious A.

LOGAN - Chivious A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 2, 2019. Relatives and friends may visit Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St., Buffalo on Monday from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Logan was a US Army Veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel).