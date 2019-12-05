Lockport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking

A Lockport man who was convicted of sex trafficking has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 52-year-old Oliver Kimmons, over the course of three years, solicited and coerced young opiate-addicted women to have sex with paying customers in exchange for drugs. Kimmons drove the victims to Western New York-area farms, dairies and native territories for the liaisons.

He then collected money from customers and paid the victims in heroin, prosecutors said.

Kimmons also had sex with the women in exchange for drugs, prosecutors added.

The case was investigated by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Niagara County Drug Task Force, the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the Lockport Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.