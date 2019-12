Even people with no visible handicap need special permit

I truly understand the gentleman who complained about the lady who teaches aerobics, it does seem a little fishy.

I myself suffer from a handicap that doesn’t require a wheelchair. So just because it can’t be seen by the naked eye, doesn’t mean the person isn’t in need of a handicap sticker in their car.

I hope in the future he might reconsider his thoughts.

Bonnie Plewa

Buffalo